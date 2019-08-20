Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Raymond James & Associates Has Raised Position by $3.65 Million; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Value Rose While Knightsbridge Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $4.45 Million

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 130,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 7.29M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.19. About 1.19M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 20,866 shares to 374,012 shares, valued at $16.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 50,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,840 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Invest Mgmt has 146,334 shares. Armstrong Shaw Ct holds 3.1% or 112,416 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 13,206 shares. Us Bancorporation De has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp reported 666 shares. Fil Limited invested in 0% or 11 shares. Sei Invs holds 362,936 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ci has 7.88 million shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Commerce Bank has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 13,990 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 6.72M shares. First Republic Investment has 198,683 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 6,135 are owned by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Corp New York has 1.45% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 108,353 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Crop (NYSE:PCG) by 38,683 shares to 249,216 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.