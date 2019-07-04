Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder King Street Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $105.00 Million as Market Value Rose; As Carmax (KMX) Stock Value Rose, Nexus Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding by $983,250

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 3.75M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.54M, down from 15.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 3.07M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 14,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 337,350 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.55M, up from 323,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 1.10M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 571 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP owns 35,205 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 1.18 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 52,016 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Energ Income Partners Ltd Llc owns 9.59M shares for 4.7% of their portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct reported 112,416 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Wilkins Counsel, Massachusetts-based fund reported 184,175 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur has 0.26% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 66,651 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 119,595 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 3.32M shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg invested in 0.12% or 1.01 million shares. Somerset Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71M for 30.86 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.