Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder King Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake; Disney (DIS) Share Value Rose While Fayerweather Charles Has Boosted by $391,380 Its Position

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 3.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 11.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.54M, down from 15.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 11.60 million shares traded or 60.80% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All)

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh has 3,113 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Intll Comml Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockland Co has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 67,367 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,259 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Lc has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chevy Chase Hldgs accumulated 2.20 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 823,554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weik Mgmt reported 27,925 shares. Mcrae Cap Management accumulated 3,045 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 173,939 shares. First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls has 0.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,500 shares. Donaldson Management reported 41,928 shares stake. Winfield Assoc Incorporated holds 4,280 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.91% or 122,729 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 45,500 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 35,205 shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hartford Invest Management Company invested in 131,849 shares. Argent Trust owns 50,282 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Security Natl Trust invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Eagle Glob Limited Liability Co stated it has 3.97M shares. Perkins Coie Trust holds 0.4% or 29,611 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Conning reported 228,274 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 49,277 shares stake. Robertson Opportunity Limited Liability Corporation reported 6.3% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Aspen Mngmt Incorporated reported 9,304 shares stake. Jefferies Group Ltd stated it has 23,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Laffer Investments stated it has 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

