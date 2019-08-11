Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Hourglass Capital Upped Its Stake by $357,000 as Valuation Declined; Perkins Capital Management Position in Pfizer (PFE) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 298,669 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, up from 285,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 7.44 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 7,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 59,449 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 67,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 24.09 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin & Partners Llp holds 3.41% or 4.17M shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.26% or 18,185 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 356,639 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 1.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 194,609 shares. Alabama-based Cabot has invested 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bank Of Stockton holds 11,897 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bartlett Llc accumulated 147,459 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Everett Harris Communication Ca accumulated 74,414 shares. Oppenheimer And Co has 0.9% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The New York-based Roosevelt Investment Group Inc has invested 1.9% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Com has 0.36% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va stated it has 148,108 shares.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,975 shares to 51,337 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 151,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Cryoport Inc.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Williams Seeks FERC Approval for Leidy South Project to Increase Marcellus & Utica Takeaway Capacity – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Williams Companies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,510 shares to 29,476 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,201 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invests America, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 90,095 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Llc has 13,984 shares. 3,399 were accumulated by Proffitt Goodson. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 172,762 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Co owns 10.77 million shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd stated it has 33,126 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 24,077 are held by Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.78 million shares. Glenview Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 7.49M shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Associate invested in 0.02% or 32,735 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 83,186 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 69,928 shares. Trust Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 10.71% or 1.39 million shares. Cutter & Brokerage holds 96,446 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.01 million shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8.