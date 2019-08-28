Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $11.37 Million; Chevron (CVX) Holder Argent Trust Company Boosted Holding

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 2,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 120,868 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89 million, up from 118,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.86. About 1.95 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 405,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 35.08 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01B, down from 35.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 2.46M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 2.78 million shares to 11.24 million shares, valued at $407.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Reit (NYSE:VTR) by 10,143 shares to 12,349 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,245 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).