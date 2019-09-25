Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Glenview Capital Management Decreased Its Position as Shares Declined; Lincoln Capital Position in Bank New York Mellon (BK) Has Cut by $964,744

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 152,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 7.34 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.70M, down from 7.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 6.88 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B

Lincoln Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc sold 21,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 88,822 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, down from 110,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 2.70 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 05/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – 14SB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 15/03/2018 – 68NX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon 1Q-End Assets Under Custody/Admin $33.5 Trillion, Up 9%; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Net $1.17B; 27/04/2018 – 38NT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Sheryl Linck as a Senior Wealth Director; 16/03/2018 – 11KN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon ISSUER ISIN CCY Nominal Markdown Amount Remaining Balance Value date Early Repurchase(s)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regal Investment Advsr owns 36,795 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 11,926 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd accumulated 210,886 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Edgestream Ltd Partnership owns 75,445 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt holds 6,150 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 6,876 shares in its portfolio. Barnett Inc has 2,400 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt accumulated 263,634 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 3.34 million shares. Pettee holds 0.3% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 10,560 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Crawford Counsel invested in 9,508 shares. Hm Payson holds 16,143 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership owns 573,618 shares.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.23M for 11.68 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BNY Mellon, Bloomberg team up for front-to-back integration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Peoples accumulated 258 shares or 0% of the stock. 96,781 were reported by Castleark Management Ltd Llc. New York-based Natl Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Co holds 20,277 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Opus Capital Ltd Company has 15,320 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc has invested 0.38% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 6.60M shares. Alps holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.59 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 166,788 shares. Cibc Mkts Corp has invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd has invested 0.73% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 22,565 shares. Amg Funds Limited Co stated it has 45,706 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 5.14 million shares to 13.80 million shares, valued at $56.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 115,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 847,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).