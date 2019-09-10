Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Franklin Resources Decreased Holding by $90.28 Million as Stock Value Declined; Gemmer Asset Management Decreased Its A B M Industries (ABM) Stake by $1.64 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 434,474 shares traded or 24.47% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04; 21/04/2018 – DJ ABM Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABM); 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ ABMP.WA – FY REVENUE 58.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD); 07/03/2018 – EEOC: ABM Aviation Sued by EEOC For Disability Discrimination

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 3.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 30.15 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865.95M, down from 33.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 6.35M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,089 shares to 10,579 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. On Monday, May 20 CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares. ARMSTRONG ALAN S had bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 45,537 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $65.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.