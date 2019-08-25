Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Diversified Trust Co Has Cut Stake by $350,532 as Market Value Declined; Clarivest Asset Management Increases Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM)

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 27286.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 4,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 4,108 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, up from 15 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 4.26M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 12,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 39,053 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 51,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 8.26 million shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 3,630 shares to 833,802 shares, valued at $73.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 198,898 shares in its portfolio. Holt Capital Advsrs Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs LP stated it has 0.17% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Vanguard Group stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 3.81 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv reported 6,135 shares. Estabrook Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 228,736 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested in 1.37 million shares. Mai Management has invested 0.17% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp holds 2.41% or 574,532 shares in its portfolio. Cap Ltd Ca invested 0.88% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc owns 11,915 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 43,792 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.24% or 15,603 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 17,490 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Catalyst Capital Advsr Lc invested 0.55% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. $234,653 worth of stock was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 28,300 shares to 223,390 shares, valued at $25.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 11,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,580 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.