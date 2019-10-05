Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Ci Investments Trimmed Its Holding; Private Capital Management Has Cut Its Universal Health Services (UHS) Position as Stock Price Rose

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 4,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 93,378 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18 million, down from 97,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $146.13. About 535,742 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 20,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 7.86M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.35M, down from 7.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 5.96M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 784 shares. Paloma Prtn has 30,327 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 3,087 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisor Prns Limited Company holds 0.03% or 1,744 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 319,185 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 208,100 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 1,828 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sector Gamma As has invested 1.36% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 3,900 were accumulated by Oakbrook Investments Lc. Synovus holds 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 800 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Korea Investment Corp accumulated 58,575 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Retail Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 1.30M shares. Smithfield reported 0% stake.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $674.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 78,542 shares to 565,665 shares, valued at $14.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 175,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $202.94M for 16.02 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $300.56M for 23.65 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 47,300 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $74.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 149,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).