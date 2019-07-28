Williams Cos Del Com (WMB) Valuation Rose While Assetmark Has Lowered by $493,232 Its Stake; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Smart Portfolios Has Boosted Its Stake by $529,736

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 17,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 239 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 17,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 20.26M shares traded or 198.20% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1377.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 11,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,352 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 11.45 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Cap Management holds 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 18,998 shares. Mairs & Pwr accumulated 28,942 shares. 8.81M were reported by Synovus Financial Corporation. 60,362 were reported by Gw Henssler & Associate. Verity Verity Limited Liability has invested 0.89% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 18,133 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 51,636 shares. 65,495 are held by Strategic Wealth Advisors Limited Liability. One Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,620 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 25,712 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 19,149 shares. First National Tru Com stated it has 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Oarsman Capital Inc has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Callahan Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.38% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 44,075 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Llc owns 2.5% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 440,350 shares.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37 million and $118.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr by 29,655 shares to 236,752 shares, valued at $6.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXG) by 13,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,404 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71M for 27.32 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avangrid Inc Com by 28,566 shares to 57,144 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 187,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr 0 (STIP).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.