Williams Cos Del Com (WMB) Stock Value Rose While Capwealth Advisors Has Lifted Its Position; Orleans Capital Management Has Lifted Bankamerica (BAC) Position by $656,100 as Share Value Declined

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 11,496 shares as the company's stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 574,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 562,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 3.44 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500.

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Bankamerica Corp (BAC) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 24,300 shares as the company's stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,584 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 65,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Bankamerica Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 32.77 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 231,880 are owned by Fjarde Ap. 151,736 are held by Blair William And Com Il. The Vermont-based Manchester Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Capital Inv Advsr Ltd invested in 0.11% or 66,512 shares. King Street Cap LP holds 15.64% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 11.30M shares. Amp Invsts Limited owns 0.58% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 3.59 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.28M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Phillips Financial Management Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pnc Service Grp Incorporated Inc holds 160,760 shares. Aspen Inv Incorporated has 0.19% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 9,304 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 38,595 were accumulated by Verity Verity Llc. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 170,316 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Eagle Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.46% stake.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 27,031 shares to 309,011 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

