Williams Cos Del Com (WMB) Stake Lifted by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc; Fortress Investment Group Position in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Cut as Share Price Declined

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 241,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 3.56M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.75M, up from 3.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 5.56 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 82.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 557,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 116,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, down from 673,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.24. About 736,900 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd holds 0.02% or 260,590 shares. King Street Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 6.52% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Prelude Capital Lc accumulated 104 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Lc has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 4.34M shares. 374,600 were reported by Sir Mngmt Limited Partnership. Heronetta Management Limited Partnership owns 5.67% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 334,365 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Citigroup holds 0.03% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio. Castleark Management Limited Company invested in 0.1% or 96,781 shares. Stifel stated it has 3.40M shares. Salient Cap Ltd Liability has invested 9.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cibc Markets Corp holds 307,024 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.16% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Tru Advisors LP owns 199,920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group Inc Com (NYSE:EME) by 59,793 shares to 693,784 shares, valued at $61.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp Com (NYSE:SNX) by 10,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 942,439 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. The insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) ROE Of 1.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why This Casino REIT Thinks It’s Best in Class – The Motley Fool” on March 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2017 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Strap In For Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should Investors Forget Casinos And Play the Gaming Market This Way? – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Completes Previously Announced Transaction to Acquire The Meadows Racetrack and Casino for $440 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2016.