Williams Cos Del Com (WMB) Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Increased Its Holding by $321,888; Kingdon Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $897,946 as Valuation Rose

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 11,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 574,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 562,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 7.73 million shares traded or 1.52% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 128,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50 million, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 1.16M shares traded or 16.88% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. 10,000 shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I, worth $239,300 on Monday, August 5. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman & LP stated it has 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Brinker Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 42,735 shares. Regions Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 13,511 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 156,186 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Oxbow Ltd Liability Company reported 0.67% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd Liability reported 251,950 shares. Moreover, Qs Ltd has 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 135,364 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.29% or 28,434 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md invested 0.73% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). United Serv Automobile Association holds 0.09% or 1.19 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp, New York-based fund reported 15,283 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 597,207 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 348,986 shares.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Pfd 8.25 (FNMAS) by 66,685 shares to 3.73 million shares, valued at $38.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30 million for 10.58 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athenex Inc by 137,368 shares to 538,291 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 112,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).