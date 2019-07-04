Williams Cos Del Com (WMB) Holder Assetmark Decreased Its Holding by $493,232 as Stock Rose; As National General Hldgs (NGHC) Share Price Declined, Hood River Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 17,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 239 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 17,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 3.07M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National General Hldgs (NGHC) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 187,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 397,124 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 584,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National General Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 95,358 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.14% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $280.10 million for 30.86 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Analysts await National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NGHC’s profit will be $69.04M for 9.36 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by National General Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.78% negative EPS growth.

