Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) Shareholder Canal Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Stake; Signia Capital Management Lifted Regional Mgmt (RM) Position by $831,456

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 101,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117,000, down from 140,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 6.70 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 84.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 34,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 75,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 15,342 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western Illinois, and Eastern Iowa; 20/03/2018 – JND eDiscovery Appoints David Hanika as Regional Vice President; 12/04/2018 – QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 21/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED PLC – JUDY HSU TO TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL CEO, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, ON JUNE 1; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western; 01/05/2018 – Regional Management 1Q EPS 72c; 05/03/2018 Jumio Continues Global Expansion with Asia Pacific Office and New Regional Vice President

Since May 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.86 million activity. Another trade for 62,155 shares valued at $1.49M was made by BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. on Friday, May 24. Beck Robert William also bought $129,950 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.86 million activity. Another trade for 62,155 shares valued at $1.49M was made by BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. on Friday, May 24. Beck Robert William also bought $129,950 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares to 619,029 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,825 shares, and cut its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.