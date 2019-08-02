Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) Shareholder Canal Insurance Company Decreased Holding by $303,900 as Shares Declined; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Cut Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 101,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117,000, down from 140,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 14.55M shares traded or 102.18% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno analyzed 1,600 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71M shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 73.98 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 900 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $16.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year's $5.75 per share.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insur Com has 2.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shellback Ltd Partnership has 6,000 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Altfest L J Inc accumulated 43,947 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Ltd Company stated it has 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 80,089 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Limited Co invested in 104,621 shares or 6.61% of the stock. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 253 shares. Argi Ltd Llc, Kentucky-based fund reported 726 shares. Vantage Ltd Liability Co has invested 5.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 360 were reported by Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Benin Mngmt reported 1,413 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 547,229 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd holds 185 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs has 11,113 shares. L S Advsr reported 8,316 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 303,011 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 12,226 shares. Energ Income Partners Ltd Co has invested 4.7% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Mercantile Trust Co holds 19,849 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.09% or 17,522 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 0.01% stake. Harvest Fund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 35.08 million shares. 298,669 were reported by Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 239 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont holds 1,472 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.04% or 48,200 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 356,760 shares. Everett Harris & Ca owns 20,281 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Horizon Invests holds 10,359 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Should You Worry About The Williams Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:WMB) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance" on May 22, 2019

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys Ord (NYSE:ENS) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Ord (NYSE:MRK) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Ord (NYSE:HRS).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.