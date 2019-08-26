Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) Shareholder Canal Insurance Company Cut Its Position by $303,900 as Valuation Declined; Fine Capital Partners LP Lowered Stake in Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) as Stock Value Declined

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 438,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27M, down from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 12.32% or $0.0524 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4776. About 1.12 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 101,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117,000, down from 140,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Mellon invested in 1.94M shares or 0% of the stock. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 950 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). 12.78M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 348,145 shares. Moreover, Profund Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 22,503 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Inc reported 48,897 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 411,339 shares. Vertex One Asset reported 122,346 shares stake. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 147,626 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Secor Capital Advisors LP reported 194,648 shares stake. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Reilly Fin Advsrs Lc reported 377 shares stake.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Superior Energy Services (SPN) Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Ord (NYSE:MRK) by 70,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Ord by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 169 were reported by Jcic Asset Mgmt. 5.69 million were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 556,900 were accumulated by Carlson Lp. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc accumulated 1,200 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 11,915 shares. Heronetta Lp reported 346,952 shares stake. 87,184 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. World Asset stated it has 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 11,438 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com holds 2.72 million shares. J Goldman & Com Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 57,286 shares in its portfolio. Agf Invs has invested 1.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Brinker has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 42,735 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 2.24M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396 on Wednesday, August 7. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20.