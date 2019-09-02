Williams Companies (WMB) to pay $0.38 on Sep 30, 2019; Praesidium Investment Management Company Trimmed Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stake By $9.11 Million

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) is expected to pay $0.38 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:WMB) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Williams Companies Inc’s current price of $23.60 translates into 1.61% yield. Williams Companies Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.84M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) stake by 4.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD)’s stock rose 9.79%. The Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 3.27 million shares with $179.32 million value, down from 3.44 million last quarter. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc now has $3.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 232,984 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC – ADDITION OF ELISA STEELE AS COMPANY’S FIRST INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 2% Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) stake by 191,150 shares to 1.92M valued at $95.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Talend S A stake by 323,084 shares and now owns 1.79M shares. Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 143,389 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Moreover, Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research accumulated 0.02% or 62,521 shares. Us Bankshares De invested in 0% or 1,707 shares. Hbk Investments LP reported 26,700 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Communication Na invested in 55 shares. D E Shaw Communications Inc invested in 0.04% or 526,014 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us owns 27,509 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,913 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Limited owns 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 47,556 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 85,439 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 72,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Assetmark reported 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 125,402 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 21,934 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand has $7000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 29.38% above currents $52.17 stock price. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the shares of CSOD in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Market Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on November, 6. CSOD’s profit will be $16.16M for 48.31 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -345.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold The Williams Companies, Inc. shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Invest Management holds 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 42,147 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Panagora Asset Management holds 56,164 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kazazian Asset Management Limited has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Da Davidson invested in 0.04% or 74,129 shares. Conning holds 0.2% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 228,274 shares. Canyon Cap Advisors holds 4.97 million shares or 3.44% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 73 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.11% stake. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.37M shares. Regions Corporation stated it has 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Steadfast Cap L P holds 12.71M shares or 5.75% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 3,700 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Limited Company has 0.48% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 98,788 shares.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.15 billion. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. It has a 536.36 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates a natural gas pipeline system extending from the San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington; gulfstream natural gas pipeline system extending from the Mobile Bay area in Alabama to markets in Florida; and constitution pipeline that would connect its gathering system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in New York.

Among 6 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 29.24% above currents $23.6 stock price. Williams Companies had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3200 target in Thursday, August 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 19. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3000 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 6.

