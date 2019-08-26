Williams Companies (WMB) to pay $0.38 on Sep 30, 2019; 1 Analysts Bullish Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) is expected to pay $0.38 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:WMB) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Williams Companies Inc’s current price of $22.88 translates into 1.66% yield. Williams Companies Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 8.26M shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision

Among 3 analysts covering Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Regeneron has $487 highest and $353 lowest target. $425.25’s average target is 48.25% above currents $286.85 stock price. Regeneron had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of REGN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 18. See Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold New Target: $353 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Argus

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 336.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $420.0000 389.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $441 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $487 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock decreased 2.77% or $8.17 during the last trading session, reaching $286.85. About 815,826 shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 02/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Barclays Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower a cholesterol drug’s price so long as insurers increase access to patients; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Rev $1.51B

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity. 131,115 shares were sold by Sanofi, worth $54.04 million on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting REGN Put And Call Options For October 18th – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRE, REGN, MCD – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Regeneron (REGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors has 17,609 shares. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co has invested 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,958 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 22 were reported by Csat Invest Advisory L P. American Century holds 0.43% or 1.04M shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp invested in 3,311 shares. Merian Global (Uk) holds 0.54% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 143,545 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv stated it has 3,649 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Services Co Ma holds 0.06% or 327,061 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can owns 83,922 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 206,398 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Reilly Fin Advsrs Lc holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Fin accumulated 1,373 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sands Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.99M shares.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, makes, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.51 billion. The Company’s products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It has a 15.93 P/E ratio. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. On Thursday, August 8 Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 4,000 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. 10,000 shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I, worth $239,300. 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.20’s average target is 31.99% above currents $22.88 stock price. Williams Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy”. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of WMB in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3000 target in Thursday, August 8 report.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Williams Companies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold The Williams Companies, Inc. shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Communications has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fernwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.48% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 6,193 are owned by Css Il. Nbw Cap Ltd Company owns 2.24% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 284,345 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt has 169 shares. 239,351 are owned by Comerica Bancorporation. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Eagleclaw Managment Lc holds 60,812 shares. 29,530 were accumulated by Parkside Fin Bankshares Tru. Moors Cabot Incorporated has 481,394 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs invested 0.35% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 14,054 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Net Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 13,984 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 144,176 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 11.42 million shares.