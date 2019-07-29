Williams Companies (WMB) Stock Value Rose While Regent Investment Management Upped by $331,380 Its Position; Vantage Investment Partners Increases Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,325 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 88,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 4.98M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91 million, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $967.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $210.37. About 10.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 57,802 shares stake. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 42,248 shares. Roanoke Asset Management New York reported 4,362 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.64M shares. Quantres Asset has invested 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited reported 229,803 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt has invested 2.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 0.01% or 7,706 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,788 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 2.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 25,378 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 181,000 shares. Lipe & Dalton stated it has 35,056 shares or 4.9% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Lc invested 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trb Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 306,000 shares or 17.4% of all its holdings. 253,757 are held by Braun Stacey Associates.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vector Srussia Etf by 22,700 shares to 12,148 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 4,300 shares to 43,039 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,771 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Company accumulated 242,992 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sir Lp holds 419,019 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.41% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 45,500 shares stake. 146,334 were accumulated by Frontier Investment. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 18,311 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.4% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 6,121 shares. 796 are held by Trustmark Bank Trust Department. Millennium Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bahl Gaynor Incorporated reported 0.66% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested in 356,760 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd Com accumulated 5.83% or 251,950 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.17% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).