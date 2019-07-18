Williams Companies (WMB) Stock Price Rose While Cutter & Company Brokerage Raised Its Stake; Total S A (TOT) Shareholder At Bancorp Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Williams Companies Inc (WMB) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 14,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,446 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 81,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Williams Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 1.68 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 30.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 12,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,064 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 40,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 1.38M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/04/2018 – Zawya: Total CEO confirms plan to enlarge joint venture with Saudi Aramco; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, PEMEX BID GROUP WIN OIL BLOCK 33 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT ENOUGH NEW OIL COMING, LOT OF SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS; 27/03/2018 – Total SA (EN): Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China -; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – SHOULD NOVATEK DECIDE TO REDUCE ITS PARTICIPATION BELOW 60%, TOTAL WILL HAVE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS DIRECT SHARE UP TO 15%; 30/05/2018 – IRAN: TOTAL HAS 60 DAYS TO NEGOTIATE ROLE IN S. PARS GAS FIELD; 10/04/2018 – Total Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Saudi Aramco; 23/04/2018 – Libya Says It’s Yet to Approve Total’s Deal for Marathon Assets; 11/04/2018 – Total Submitted Offer on Cobalt’s Assets of About $300M; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LNG MKT GETTING GLOBAL

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 477,710 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 24,077 shares. Agf Invests holds 1.13% or 3.50 million shares. Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated holds 0.15% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 9,600 shares. South Texas Money Ltd reported 27,500 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 300,000 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Llc stated it has 0.29% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.19 million shares. Asset Management holds 0.06% or 17,247 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund reported 2.37% stake. Mariner Limited Liability Com stated it has 634,571 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 1.93 million shares. Moreover, Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sfmg Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 12,805 shares.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 19,034 shares to 51,791 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).