Williams Companies (WMB) Stock Price Declined While Opus Investment Management Has Increased Position; Newell Brands (NWL) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $319,275 as Share Value Declined

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Williams Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.81. About 4.30M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 21,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 384,547 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93M, up from 363,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 4.72 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – COMPANY REITERATED ITS COMMITMENT TO CONTINUE ITS DIVIDEND AT CURRENT PER SHARE LEVELS THROUGH 2019; 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE JOSTENS AND PURE FISHING; 19/03/2018 – Newell Wins Icahn Backing in Fight With Starboard Over Strategy; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ANDREW LANGHAM HAS AGREED TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND DAVID ATCHISON WILL NOT STAND FOR ELECTION; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – WITH EXPECTED ELECTION OF ATCHISON AND JUDITH SPRIESER AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, NEWELL BRAND’S BOARD WILL COMPRISE 11 DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IAN ASHKEN, DOMENICO DE SOLE, MARTIN FRANKLIN, AND JAMES LILLIE ARE COLLECTIVELY WITHDRAWING THEIR NAMES FROM NOMINATION TO NEWELL’S BOARD; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – MARK S. TARCHETTI INFORMED OF HIS RESIGNATION FROM HIS POSITION AS PRESIDENT; 20/03/2018 – Three Former Newell Directors to Drop Their Proxy Fight –Update; 08/03/2018 – Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,466 shares to 24,772 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,277 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mgmt accumulated 128,475 shares. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 49,459 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt accumulated 450 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt owns 21,650 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa reported 251,766 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 87 were accumulated by Private Ocean Ltd. Fmr Limited Liability Co owns 2.60 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Com Tn holds 0.01% or 5,820 shares. Charles Schwab Inv, California-based fund reported 2.62M shares. M&T National Bank Corporation invested in 0.01% or 127,476 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 54,582 are held by Capital Advisers Limited. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 59,288 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.03% stake. Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 4,094 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $531.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2,000 shares to 32,800 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,200 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, August 5. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acg Wealth stated it has 8,782 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 467,051 were accumulated by Crawford Investment Counsel. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.09% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Optimum Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,293 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 204,014 shares. Sequoia Ltd Co reported 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Huntington Savings Bank has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Oakbrook Investments stated it has 59,615 shares. Wesbanco Bank holds 0.01% or 10,327 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 646 were reported by Mcmillion Cap. 75,083 are held by Nordea Mngmt Ab. Highlander Capital Limited Liability owns 3,700 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.68% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fjarde Ap reported 234,780 shares.