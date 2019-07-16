Williams Companies (WMB) Shareholder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Trimmed Its Position; Annex Advisory Services Cut Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $1.64 Million as Valuation Rose

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,844 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397.60 million, down from 15,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 5.42 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.22. About 5.61M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 13/03/2018 – In U.S.-China Tech Rivalry, Whose Side Is Qualcomm On?; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms; 16/03/2018 – Former chairman eyes Qualcomm buyout; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom ends bid for Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – CORRECTED: Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 15/03/2018 – TOBII AND QUALCOMM COLLABORATE TO BRING EYE TRACKING TO MOBILE VR/AR HEADSETS; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 08/03/2018 – Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm Is Likely to Face Longer U.S. Review; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Ltd Company owns 8,406 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 0% or 1,302 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 17.84 million shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd reported 7,576 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap reported 231,880 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Washington-based Freestone Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.14% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.21M shares. 12,935 were reported by Ares Limited Co. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct reported 3.1% stake. Hussman Strategic Advisors invested in 1,293 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership invested in 1.79% or 1.39 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 2.96 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cap Ca has 0.12% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “My Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 17,677 shares to 294,276 shares, valued at $23.78B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Industrial Sector Etf (XLI) by 1,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71M for 30.53 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Investment stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd holds 0.85% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 80,320 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Davis R M holds 318,298 shares. 14,735 are held by Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Com. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 430,653 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 172,666 shares. Monetary Management Grp owns 13,125 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Southport Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Company reported 6,003 shares stake. Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 192 shares. 332,260 are held by Asset Mgmt Inc. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.41% or 543,977 shares. Finance Counselors owns 154,440 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.75M for 30.73 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.