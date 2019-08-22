Williams Companies (WMB) Shareholder Nbw Capital Upped Holding by $630,168 as Stock Value Declined; Quaker Capital Investments Holds Stake in Range Res (RRC)

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 22,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 284,345 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, up from 261,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.975. About 7.66M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Harris Lp owns 20,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2.15M were reported by Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Credit Suisse Ag holds 580,470 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Elm Ridge Lc has 2.37% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 283,200 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 4,680 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.01% stake. Financial Architects invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Madison Invest invested in 0.09% or 444,200 shares. Sailingstone Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 29.42% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% stake. The Texas-based Holt Capital Lc Dba Holt Capital Partners LP has invested 0.21% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Putnam Ltd holds 0.01% or 328,700 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 11,360 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 0.01% or 39,150 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $681,327 activity. 20,000 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares with value of $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D. On Monday, March 11 the insider FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $273,275 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. $94,400 worth of stock was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396 on Wednesday, August 7.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 30,544 shares to 47,247 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Ultimate Software Group I (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,275 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).