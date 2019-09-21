Williams Companies (WMB) Share Value Declined While Sun Life Financial Has Cut Its Stake; As Medicines Co (MDCO) Valuation Rose, Antipodean Advisors Increased Holding by $3.13 Million

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Williams Companies Inc (WMB) by 52.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 32,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 29,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, down from 62,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Williams Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 8.10 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 87,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 257,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 1.79M shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 24/04/2018 – REVOLUTION MEDICINES RAISES $56 MILLION SERIES B FINANCING; 25/04/2018 – MEDICINES CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 76C, EST. LOSS/SHR 74C; 13/03/2018 – CSL CEO Paul Perreault Calls on Industry to Improve Patients’ Access to Medicines; 27/04/2018 – U.S. DEPT. OF HHS – TREATMENT FOR SEIZURES THAT CANNOT BE STOPPED WITH CURRENT MEDICINES TO BE DEVELOPED UNDER AGREEMENT BETWEEN HHS & PRONIRAS CORP; 30/04/2018 – The Medicines Company Presents New Data at the National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 12/03/2018 – Chronicled Releases 2017 Progress Report for Blockchain Platform for Track-and-Trace of Prescription Medicines; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES CO MDCO.O – APPOINTS CHRISTOPHER VISIOLI AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND TREASURER OF COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – DEERFIELD MGMT lll, L.P. REPORTS A 6.98 PCT STAKE IN HOMOLOGY MEDICINES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00M for 24.71 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

