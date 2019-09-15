Williams Companies (WMB) Market Valuation Declined While Tortoise Capital Advisors Trimmed Stake; As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Declined, Regis Management Co Boosted Holding

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $105.9. About 579,458 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 36.11 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 billion, down from 37.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 5.92 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01M for 24.70 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. On Wednesday, August 7 ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $239,300 was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I.

