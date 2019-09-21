Williams Companies (WMB) Holding Has Raised by Regent Investment Management Llc; Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Stake in Berkley W R (WRB) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 26,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 126,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56 million, up from 100,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 8.10 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 846,126 shares traded or 34.62% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody State Bank Division has 39,680 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hartford Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 132,778 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 290,086 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 78,242 are held by Asset Mgmt. Somerset Grp Inc Limited Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 15,388 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 46,926 shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 191,977 were accumulated by Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability. Principal Financial Gp Inc has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Plancorp Ltd Com owns 26,262 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Opus Mgmt invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Evercore Wealth Ltd Company owns 13,053 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 0.14% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 131,016 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.13% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 484,111 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) ROE Of 1.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W.R. Berkley Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.