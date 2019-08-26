William Peeples Acquired 6763 shares of Community West Bancshares (CWBC) in an Insider Trading; Innsuites Hospitality Trust Shares of Beneficial I (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Shorts Down By 95%

Innsuites Hospitality Trust Shares of Beneficial I (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) had a decrease of 95% in short interest. IHT’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 95% from 2,000 shares previously. The SI to Innsuites Hospitality Trust Shares of Beneficial I’s float is 0.01%. It closed at $1.56 lastly. It is down 9.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.04% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 19 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $104,829 activity. Plourd Martin E had bought 500 shares worth $5,035 on Friday, May 31. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider BARTLEIN ROBERT bought $9,950. $2,984 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) shares were bought by STOVESAND KIRK.

William Peeples; that is an insider in Community West Bancshares who is the last to purchase shares in the firm for which he is the current director. He a few days ago obtained some 6,763 shares of the company, worth about $65,511 U.S Dollars, that is a price for each share of close to $9.7. This large deal was completed on August 26, 2019 and is accessible on the SEC’s website. Currently, he owns a total of 797,567 shares or 9.42% of Community West Bancshares’s market capitalization (total value of the shares outstanding).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Community West Bancshares shares while 4 reduced holdings.

Community West Bancshares operates as the holding firm for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services and products in California. The company has market cap of $81.68 million. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products. It has a 11.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, residential real estate, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; residential real estate lines of credit and home equity lines of credit; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust owns and operates hotels. The company has market cap of $14.56 million. The firm also provides management services for 9 hotels, and trademark license services for 11 hotels. It has a 8.25 P/E ratio. As of January 31, 2010, it owned and operated 5 hotels with an aggregate of 843 suites in Arizona, southern California, and New Mexico under the name InnSuites Hotels.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.67, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 1 investors sold InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares while 2 reduced holdings.

