William Lyon Homes (WLH) Shareholder Real Estate Management Services Cut Stake by $585,000; Brown (BF.B) Holder Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Decreased Its Position

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 114,692 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.89M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.99 million, down from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $62.67. About 2.19 million shares traded or 58.50% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q Net $190M; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman FY18 EPS View Includes Negative Impact From Tax Reform of 3c, Negative Impact of 10c From 4Q Charity Creatio; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Mark McCallu to Become Exec VP, Chief Brands Officer; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Reports Strong Year-to-Date Results; Operating Income Up Double-Digits

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in William Lyon Homes (WLH) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 177,200 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, down from 209,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in William Lyon Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $773.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 281,731 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc, which manages about $10.72 billion and $13.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 102,215 shares to 195,534 shares, valued at $211.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s What Brown-Forman Investors Should Watch in Its Q3 Earnings Report – The Motley Fool” on March 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) 16% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brown-Forman Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.46M for 20.44 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Long Century Communities: Homebuilders Are Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “William Lyon Homes Considers Buyout, Again – Orange County Business Journal” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does William Lyon Homes’s (NYSE:WLH) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Share Price Is Up 39% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Housing Stocks to Invest In If You Believe In the Economy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04M and $148.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41,100 shares to 724,900 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.