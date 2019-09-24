William Lyon Homes (WLH) Reaches $20.58 After 6.00% Up Move; Crane Co. (CR) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Crane (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crane has $10700 highest and $9600 lowest target. $103’s average target is 27.49% above currents $80.79 stock price. Crane had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. Buckingham Research maintained Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) rating on Tuesday, May 14. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $10200 target. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 24. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 29 report. See Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) latest ratings:

The stock of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 149,308 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based HomebuilderThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $778.45 million company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $21.81 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WLH worth $46.71 million more.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.79. About 67,772 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65;

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold Crane Co. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 36.16 million shares or 1.21% less from 36.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Mgmt Llp holds 0.11% or 107,600 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 20,441 shares. Caxton Associate Lp stated it has 0.07% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). 3,680 are owned by Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.4% or 16,069 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc reported 5,544 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 146,234 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.19% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,709 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $154,767 activity. TULLIS JAMES L L had bought 2,000 shares worth $154,767 on Thursday, May 30.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.84 billion. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 13.69 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company has market cap of $778.45 million. It operates in six divisions: California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It has a 10.1 P/E ratio. The firm sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.46M for 20.58 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

