William Lyon Homes (WLH) Forms $19.11 Double Top; 3 Analysts Covering Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Among 6 analysts covering Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Akamai Technologies had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $80 target. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was initiated by Evercore with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. Morgan Stanley upgraded Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) rating on Tuesday, January 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $79 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) rating on Wednesday, April 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $80 target. See Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) latest ratings:

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Da Davidson 95

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Initiates Coverage On

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $76 New Target: $80 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Initiate

25/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell New Target: $58 Downgrade

13/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $79 New Target: $80 Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $73 New Target: $76 Maintain

William Lyon Homes (WLH) formed double top with $20.64 target or 8.00% above today’s $19.11 share price. William Lyon Homes (WLH) has $722.61M valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 332,742 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 41.38% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WLH’s profit will be $12.86M for 14.05 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Akamai Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:AKAM) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting AKAM Put And Call Options For February 2020 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Software platform maker Dynatrace files for IPO – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IPGP, AKAM, FDX – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.32 billion. The firm offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It has a 38.66 P/E ratio. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. $672,063 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was sold by Gemmell James on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $427,320 was sold by Wheaton William. The insider Ahola Aaron sold 2,157 shares worth $151,335.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Akamai Technologies, Inc. shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 3,406 shares. 28,127 are owned by Oppenheimer. M&T Bancorporation reported 13,466 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 37,772 shares. 15,576 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 39 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 347,602 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Management Corp has 0.07% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 121,174 shares. Destination Wealth reported 139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.23% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 489,342 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.14% or 287,652 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0.04% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Hourglass Cap Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 4,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.19. About 675,726 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 21/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW BLOCKCHAIN-BASED ONLINE PAYMENT NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN JAPAN DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Two Independent Directors to Board; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q EPS 31c; 11/04/2018 – Duo Security and Akamai Partner to Create a Zero-Trust Ecosystem for Remote Workers; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI ENTERS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, FACILITY CAN BE RAISED TO UP TO $1 BLN; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Vide; 16/04/2018 – Akamai Announces New Enhancements to World’s Largest and Most Trusted Cloud Delivery Platform