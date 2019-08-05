William Lyon Homes (WLH) At $18.03 Forms Top; Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stake

William Lyon Homes (WLH) formed multiple top with $18.93 target or 5.00% above today’s $18.03 share price. William Lyon Homes (WLH) has $681.78M valuation. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 729,847 shares traded or 83.74% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) stake by 20.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 690,000 shares as Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 2.63 million shares with $128.84 million value, down from 3.32M last quarter. Integrated Device Technology now has $ valuation. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

More news for Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” and published on February 27, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 586,000 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Alpine Assoc Management holds 3.01M shares or 4.86% of its portfolio. Moreover, Yorktown Management & has 0.07% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 4,300 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% stake. Utah Retirement reported 18,871 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Securities Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.02% or 18,563 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 99,150 shares. Citigroup accumulated 2.57M shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Com reported 14,231 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr holds 6,476 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 2.22M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Peddock Cap Llc holds 0% or 76 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) stake by 247,439 shares to 267,439 valued at $8.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped First Hawaiian Inc stake by 55,000 shares and now owns 210,000 shares. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) was raised too.