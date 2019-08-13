William Lyon Homes (WLH) At $17.13 Forms Top; Ares Capital Has 1.28 Sentiment

William Lyon Homes (WLH) formed multiple top with $18.67 target or 9.00% above today’s $17.13 share price. William Lyon Homes (WLH) has $648.11 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 233,350 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 163 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 127 decreased and sold their equity positions in Ares Capital Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 144.42 million shares, down from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ares Capital Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 105 Increased: 114 New Position: 49.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $7.83 billion. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It has a 10.09 P/E ratio. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care services and products, and information technology service sectors.

Bruni J V & Co Co holds 7.52% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation for 2.42 million shares. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owns 3.59 million shares or 5.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 4.84% invested in the company for 262,618 shares. The Maryland-based Financial Advantage Inc. has invested 3.49% in the stock. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 1.10 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $245,837 activity.