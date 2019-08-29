William Lyon Homes (WLH) and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) Comparing side by side

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC), both competing one another are Residential Construction companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Lyon Homes 17 0.32 N/A 2.33 8.42 Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 20 0.53 N/A 1.88 12.00

Table 1 demonstrates William Lyon Homes and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than William Lyon Homes. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. William Lyon Homes’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Taylor Morrison Home Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of William Lyon Homes and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Lyon Homes 0.00% 10.8% 3.1% Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

William Lyon Homes has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s 0.98 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for William Lyon Homes and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score William Lyon Homes 0 0 0 0.00 Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a consensus target price of $23.67, with potential upside of 0.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 4.3% of William Lyon Homes’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) William Lyon Homes 6.1% 5.59% 13.79% 55.01% -9.49% 83.72% Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 3.87% 6.88% 9.16% 21.27% 16.99% 41.64%

For the past year William Lyon Homes was more bullish than Taylor Morrison Home Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Taylor Morrison Home Corporation beats William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. It operates in six segments: California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. The company sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 13,626 lots. William Lyon Homes was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brands in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas. The company also offers mortgage and title services, as well as financial services. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.