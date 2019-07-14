William Lyon Homes (WLH) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Comparison side by side

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) compete against each other in the Residential Construction sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Lyon Homes 16 0.34 N/A 2.33 8.26 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 31 0.74 N/A 3.40 9.46

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for William Lyon Homes and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than William Lyon Homes. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. William Lyon Homes’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Lyon Homes 0.00% 8.4% 2.4% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

William Lyon Homes has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for William Lyon Homes and M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score William Lyon Homes 0 0 0 0.00 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. is $30, which is potential -19.44% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

William Lyon Homes and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 79.6%. Insiders held roughly 4.3% of William Lyon Homes’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) William Lyon Homes 1.9% 18.66% 34.94% 53.42% -28.76% 80.26% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 1.07% 4.18% 10.3% 20.82% 13.62% 23.48%

For the past year William Lyon Homes has stronger performance than M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Summary

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. beats William Lyon Homes on 8 of the 10 factors.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. It operates in six segments: California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. The company sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 13,626 lots. William Lyon Homes was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.