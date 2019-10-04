William Lyon Homes (WLH) Analysts See $0.25 EPS; Ampco Pittsburgh (AP) Sentiment Is 0.59

Ampco Pittsburgh Corp (AP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 10 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 17 cut down and sold equity positions in Ampco Pittsburgh Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 5.81 million shares, down from 5.98 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ampco Pittsburgh Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 14 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report $0.25 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.43 EPS change or 63.24% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. WLH’s profit would be $9.46M giving it 19.95 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, William Lyon Homes’s analysts see -19.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 210,591 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH)

More notable recent Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ampco-Pittsburgh Announces Completed Sale of Canadian Specialty Steel Operations – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMTD, ETFC, JFIN and NIO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ampco-Pittsburgh only industrial gainer; Astrotech and U.S. Concrete among losers – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ampco-Pittsburgh Completes Sale of North American Cast Roll Operations – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 82% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company has market cap of $49.30 million. It operates in two divisions, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. It currently has negative earnings. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the gas and oil, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation for 460,000 shares. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can owns 260,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 116,525 shares. The New York-based Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has invested 0.04% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 13,238 shares.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 9,260 shares traded. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) has declined 66.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AP News: 14/03/2018 Ampco-Pittsburgh 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 30/04/2018 – AMPCO & WILEY REPORT NEW PUBLISHING PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – AMPCo and Wiley Announce New Publishing Partnership; 18/04/2018 – Ampco-Pittsburgh Subsidiaries to Increase Price on Forged and Cast Rolls; 14/03/2018 – AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORP QTRLY SALES $114.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Ampco-Pittsburgh 1Q EPS 8c; 18/04/2018 – AMPCO-PITTSBURGH – UNION ELECTRIC STEEL IS INCREASING ITS PRICING LEVELS BY ABOUT 8-10% FOR ALL FORGED AND CAST ROLL PRODUCT LINES WORLDWIDE; 18/04/2018 – AMPCO-PITTSBURGH UNIT TO UP PRICE ON FORGED, CAST ROLLS 8-10%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AP); 18/04/2018 – Ampco-Pittsburgh :Union Electric Steel Is Increasing Its Pricing Levels by 8%-10% for All Forged and Cast Roll Pdt Lines Worldwide

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company has market cap of $754.80 million. It operates in six divisions: California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It has a 9.79 P/E ratio. The firm sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.