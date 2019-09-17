William Lyon Home (WLH) Shares Rose While Beach Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position; As Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Stock Price Rose, Holder Black Creek Investment Management Has Decreased by $65.20 Million Its Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in William Lyon Home (WLH) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 39,890 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, down from 67,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in William Lyon Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $776.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.53. About 333,959 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 21.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 987,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 3.70 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $245.02M, down from 4.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $72.85. About 1.15 million shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $96.75M for 26.39 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

