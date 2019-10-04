William Hardy, Community Bankers Trust (ESXB)’s insider Paid for 84 Shares; Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Ratings Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Shell Midstream Partners has $2200 highest and $2200 lowest target. $22’s average target is 6.74% above currents $20.61 stock price. Shell Midstream Partners had 8 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The stock of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by UBS. See Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: L.P. Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests Rating: Mizuho New Target: $22.0000 19.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: L.P. Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests Rating: Mizuho 22.0000

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts await Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ESXB’s profit will be $3.56M for 13.22 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Community Bankers Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding firm for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses in Virginia and Maryland. The company has market cap of $188.31 million. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans. It has a 13.22 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investment services; online and mobile banking products; safe deposit box facilities; and insurance and investment products.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 16,156 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 14.41% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold Community Bankers Trust Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 13.22 million shares or 4.31% more from 12.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 14,377 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Company accumulated 0.33% or 508,704 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). State Street Corp stated it has 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Inverness Counsel Lc Ny reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 33,636 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 62,989 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company invested in 4,124 shares. Reliance Tru invested in 135,358 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 5,935 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Mendon Advsrs Corporation owns 52,268 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners invested in 0% or 1,884 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 50,669 shares. Moreover, Maltese Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.91% invested in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Since July 1, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $17,205 activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider WILLIAMS ROBIN TRAYWICK bought $3,158. On Tuesday, July 2 the insider Barber Gerald F. bought $398. 300 shares were bought by Hardy William E., worth $2,295 on Monday, August 5. WATKINS JOHN C bought $3,302 worth of stock. PUTNAM EUGENE S JR bought $7,650 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

A public report filed with the D.C. based-SEC on October 3, 2019 disclosed that William Hardy, the director of Community Bankers Trust Corp, ‘s company acquired 84 shares. With average market price per share of $8.7, the deal’s value is $728 US Dollars. And, It’s sure William’s trade isn’t going to remain undiscovered as he presently is having ownership of 24,308 shares – ( 0.11% of Community Bankers Trust Corp’s Market Cap ).

