William Blair Starts Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Coverage; MOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES (MOBQ) Shorts Increased By 98.09%

MOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) had an increase of 98.09% in short interest. MOBQ’s SI was 41,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 98.09% from 20,900 shares previously. With 276,300 avg volume, 0 days are for MOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)’s short sellers to cover MOBQ’s short positions. The stock increased 18.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.13. About 370,518 shares traded or 117.18% up from the average. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

William Blair issued Outperform rating on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). The firm has initiated coverage on shares of NERV in a note made public on Wednesday morning.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company has market cap of $316.50 million. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers MIN-117, a compound that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder ; and seltorexant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating insomnia and MDD.

Analysts await Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Minerva Neurosciences has $22 highest and $18 lowest target. $20’s average target is 146.61% above currents $8.11 stock price. Minerva Neurosciences had 4 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by H.C. Wainwright.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. provides location mobile advertising solutions primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $100.48 million. The firm offers brand analysis and development, Website analysis and development, database analysis and building, and integrated marketing solutions using direct mail, email marketing, mobile marketing, promotional products, and other mediums that help its clients connect with their clients and acquire new business. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides legacy marketing and promotions services to commercial customers; and a cloud based mobile location platform to allow millions of connected mobile devices to easily and securely log billions of events per day and receive timely user notifications in real-time.

Another recent and important Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Gopher Protocol: A Risky IoT Bet – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019.