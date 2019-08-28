William Blair Analyzed VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN); Blackrock Munivest Fund II (MVT) Has 0.82 Sentiment

The financial firm William Blair has has initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)‘s stock, rating it “Outperform”. This was made public in a report on Wednesday morning.

The stock increased 5.87% or $0.0352 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6352. About 218,205 shares traded. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has declined 59.20% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VTGN News: 23/05/2018 – VistaGen Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of U.S. Patent for Treatment of Osteoarthritis and Joint Injuries with Stem Cell-Derived Chondrocytes and Cartilage; 10/04/2018 – VistaGen Therapeutics Receives European Patent regarding Methods of Production for AV-101; 07/03/2018 VistaGen Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance for a Key U.S. Patent Covering Treatment of Depression with AV-101; 05/04/2018 – VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC – TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM ELEVATE ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC – RECEIVES EUROPEAN PATENT REGARDING METHODS OF PRODUCTION FOR AV-101; 19/03/2018 – VistaGen Therapeutics Receives a Notice of Allowance for Another Key U.S. Patent Covering Oral Formulations of AV-101; 05/04/2018 – VistaGen Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Study of AV-101 for Major Depressive Disorder; 02/05/2018 – VistaGen Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance for Japanese Patent regarding Methods of Production for AV-101; 23/05/2018 – VistaGen Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of U.S. Patent for Treatment of Osteoarthritis and Joint Injuries with Stem

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $27.07 million. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells.

