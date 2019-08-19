Willdan Group (WLDN) Stake Increased by Summit Creek Advisors Llc; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Declined, Yhb Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position by $4.07 Million

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 27.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 64,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 300,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, up from 236,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $409.15M market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 48,881 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 43,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 46,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 89,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 2.68 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.95 Ex-June Dilution; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – OncoMed to Present Multiple Preclinical Abstracts Related to Immuno-Oncology Programs at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – MimiVax to Present Interim Phase Il Trial Data on Multi-focal Immunotherapy SurVaxM for the Treatment of Glioblastoma at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 42,990 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 41,415 shares. Cambridge Advisors Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 42,888 shares. Weiss Multi owns 5,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge stated it has 2,460 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 221,561 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.21% or 7,848 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And accumulated 0.06% or 388,093 shares. Hemenway Trust Communication Ltd Com reported 20,280 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Veritable LP reported 29,048 shares stake. Stanley invested 0.24% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). New York-based Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Howland Management Ltd Company holds 187,624 shares. First Manhattan Co reported 215,857 shares. Inr Advisory Services Lc has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 135 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celgene Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Big Is Celgene’s Latest Good News? – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Has Upside â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Biggest New Drug Approvals Potentially on the Way in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $638.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,811 shares to 20,019 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

More notable recent Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Willdan Group to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 38th Annual Growth Conference – Business Wire” on August 06, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Willdan Announces Plan to Acquire The Weidt Group – Business Wire” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Proofpoint Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Square (SQ) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 08/02/2019: WLDN,NBL,COG,CVX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.