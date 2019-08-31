Willdan Group (WLDN) Shareholder Driehaus Capital Management Decreased Holding by $393,421 as Stock Value Declined; As Radware LTD (RDWR) Shares Rose, Ion Asset Management LTD Has Decreased by $4.58 Million Its Holding

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 10,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 230,604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, down from 241,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 35,728 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 78,244 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 10,028 shares to 32,031 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,259 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

