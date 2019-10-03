Willdan Group (WLDN) Market Valuation Declined While Bard Associates Has Cut Its Position; Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Shareholder Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $2.81 Million as Valuation Declined

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 71.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 19,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 8,146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 28,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $126.55. About 415,306 shares traded or 32.39% up from the average. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Rev $494M; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Focuses on the Future of Oncology at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 27/03/2018 – Charles River Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Charles River Laboratories Sr Unsec Notes ‘BB+’; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS TO MAKE A DIRECT INVESTMENT IN PATHOQUEST; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER REFINANCE $1B PACT WITH NEW $1.55B REVOLVING PACT; 03/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Announces Extended Relationship with The Michael J. Fox Foundation; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Conference Apr 16

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60M, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 64,006 shares traded or 12.94% up from the average. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CRL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 45.51 million shares or 0.90% more from 45.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tekla Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 14,167 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). 10 were reported by Assetmark Incorporated. Caprock Group reported 1,774 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd holds 0.02% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) or 490,820 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited has 0.01% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Psagot Inv House Limited holds 0.05% or 7,900 shares. Cibc Markets has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.04% or 118,629 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James & Assoc has 0.01% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 57,785 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) or 79,472 shares. 47 are held by Reilly Advsr Ltd Llc. Moreover, Legal General Group Plc has 0% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.28% or 14,850 shares in its portfolio. Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability Company reported 2,838 shares.

Analysts await Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. CRL’s profit will be $79.56 million for 19.41 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Charles River Labs says its biotech, pharma clients’ data was hacked – Boston Business Journal” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold WLDN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 8.68 million shares or 12.00% more from 7.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 3,677 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0.19% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 651,090 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) or 231 shares. Boston Partners holds 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 56,692 shares. First Republic Management Inc owns 7,222 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd has 248,090 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 38,807 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 1,159 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management reported 317,597 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 15,185 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 662 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 32,007 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Bard Associates Inc has invested 3.79% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 103,815 shares.

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.75 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.