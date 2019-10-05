Willdan Group (WLDN) Holder Summit Creek Advisors Raised Its Stake by $1.73 Million; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Boosted Position in Agenus (AGEN) by $33.30 Million as Share Price Declined

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Agenus Inc (AGEN) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% . The institutional investor held 149,824 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449.47 million, up from 138,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Agenus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 428,829 shares traded. Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) has risen 29.57% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AGEN News: 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.8% Position in Agenus; 19/04/2018 – DJ Agenus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGEN); 07/05/2018 – Agenus at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – AgenTus Therapeutics to Present on Novel TCR Platform and Progress at PEGS Summit in Boston, MA; 04/04/2018 – Agenus Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Agenus Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Agenus 1Q Loss $54.3M; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Agenus; 15/03/2018 Agenus 4Q Loss/Shr 35c; 15/03/2018 – Agenus 4Q Loss $35M

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 46,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 347,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94 million, up from 300,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 85,884 shares traded or 49.72% up from the average. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Health Realty (NYSE:UHT) by 1,116 shares to 30,240 shares, valued at $2.57 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) by 20,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,451 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen N V.

