Willdan Group (WLDN) Holder Bard Associates Lowered Position by $390,350; Ancient Art LP Has Cut Its Position in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) by $1.78 Million

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 111,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 903,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 778,689 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60M, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 73,253 shares traded or 23.01% up from the average. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.75M for 16.19 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold WLDN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 8.68 million shares or 12.00% more from 7.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 2,706 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). 20,620 are held by Argent Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Summit Creek Ltd has 2.17% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 347,445 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 91,699 shares. Essex Invest Management Co Ltd Liability stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 472,533 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 170,806 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 6,626 shares in its portfolio. Alps stated it has 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Driehaus Limited Liability Co owns 227,862 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 9,770 shares or 0% of the stock. 662 are held by Ameritas Prtnrs. Aqr Management Ltd Llc holds 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) or 6,036 shares.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48M and $630.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 476,430 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $84.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.33M for 8.44 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

