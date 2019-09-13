Willdan Group (WLDN) Holder Bard Associates Has Decreased Stake by $390,350; Sloane Robinson Llp Has Raised Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $16.34 Million

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.56M market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.44. About 17,997 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 43.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 96,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 317,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.81 million, up from 220,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $467.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $179.58. About 5.88 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.75 million for 16.43 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.

