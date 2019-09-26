Willdan Group (WLDN) Holder Bard Associates Has Cut Its Position by $390,350 as Stock Value Declined; Brit Am Tobacco (BTI) Market Value Declined While Keystone Financial Planning Has Lifted Position by $443,496

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Brit Am Tobacco (BTI) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 13,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 156,412 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45 million, up from 143,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Brit Am Tobacco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 2.25 million shares traded or 41.14% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60M, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.33. About 71,330 shares traded or 23.31% up from the average. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.70 million for 15.14 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold WLDN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 8.68 million shares or 12.00% more from 7.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 662 shares. 2,706 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Lord Abbett And Limited Com has 559,888 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 169,311 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Services Incorporated. Metropolitan Life Insur, a New York-based fund reported 3,208 shares. Thb Asset has 0.75% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 126,506 shares. Rbf Cap Llc holds 193,159 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 15,176 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 56,589 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 472,533 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested in 6,456 shares or 0% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 1,921 shares. Teton Advsrs stated it has 0.22% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 5,654 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 38,669 shares or 0.02% of the stock.