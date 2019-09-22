Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (WVVI) and Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.A) Contrasting side by side

Both Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) and Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.A) are Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 7 1.48 N/A 0.39 17.90 Brown-Forman Corporation 54 9.08 N/A 1.73 30.84

Table 1 highlights Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. and Brown-Forman Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Brown-Forman Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Brown-Forman Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. and Brown-Forman Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 3.1% Brown-Forman Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.8% of Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Brown-Forman Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.4% of Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 2.14% 0.87% -3.57% -2.28% -15.9% 1.31% Brown-Forman Corporation -1.68% -4.06% 3.53% 14.04% -0.56% 12.53%

For the past year Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brown-Forman Corporation.

Summary

Brown-Forman Corporation beats Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. The company offers various types of wines, including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Rose, and Riesling under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom under the Oregon Cellars label. It owns and leases approximately 827 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wines through direct sales at the winery; directly through mailing lists; and through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.