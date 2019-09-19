Wilkins Investment Counsel Upped Its Schlumberger (SLB) Position by $683,865 as Shares Declined; Regent Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 17,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 200,248 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96M, up from 182,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 1.39M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by 49.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 9,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 29,695 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, up from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 637,851 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 9,779 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 7,374 are held by Coe Mgmt Ltd Co. Letko Brosseau And Associates has invested 0.29% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada invested in 0% or 47 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Moreover, Dearborn Prtn Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Penobscot Investment Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Alps Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Mai Mngmt holds 0.03% or 8,428 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Kempner Capital Management invested in 39,046 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Seizert Cap Llc reported 0.75% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 40,290 shares. Girard Prns holds 0.2% or 14,314 shares.

