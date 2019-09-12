Wilkins Investment Counsel Upped Its Position in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by $421,800; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Trimmed Position by $2.82 Million as Share Value Declined

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 52,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,925 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432,000, down from 60,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.1. About 7.18M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 373,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.38 million, up from 362,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 6.99 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.32 billion for 9.05 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited, a Virginia-based fund reported 39,822 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability invested in 14,918 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,385 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks reported 0.01% stake. Aspiriant Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). S&Co reported 7,263 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,153 shares. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.39% or 29,437 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0.05% or 4.49M shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 263 shares. The Georgia-based Buckhead Cap Llc has invested 2.34% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). South State Corp invested in 0.3% or 48,312 shares. United Kingdom-based Gulf Interest Bank & Trust (Uk) has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $320.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS) by 9,500 shares to 64,970 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, U S has 0.79% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Whittier Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The Missouri-based Parkside Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1.83 million shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.46% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 6,682 shares. Carmignac Gestion invested 1.89% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cap Int Ca, California-based fund reported 9,428 shares. Tobam stated it has 1.48M shares or 3.17% of all its holdings. The California-based Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Renaissance Technologies Ltd holds 0.18% or 5.40 million shares in its portfolio. Glob Thematic Ptnrs Ltd reported 1.70M shares. Colrain Cap Lc has invested 0.17% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 774,465 shares. Mariner Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 28,673 shares.

